Parklife Confirms 2021 Return

Parklife will return in 2021, it has been confirmed.

The Manchester weekender was forced to halt its 2020 plans by COVID, with the pandemic putting a stop of the UK festival season.

If all goes to plan, next summer could be a bit livelier - and Parklife will be at the centre of it.

The festival aims to return to Heaton Park on June 12th - 13th, with fans being invited to register.

In return, you'll gain access to exclusive competitions, and first access to 2021 tickets - they're even giving away 4 x VIP weekend tickets right now.

Get involved HERE.

