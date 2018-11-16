Papa Roach Announce Lengthy UK Tour

Rap metal outfit Papa Roach have confirmed plans for a lengthy new UK tour.

The band hit Reading and Leeds this summer, and will return in Spring for a full run across the country.

New album 'Who Do You Trust?' emerges in the New Year, and the group will match this material to some of their classic singles.

Opening in Southampton on April 13th, the tour hits Exeter, Bristol, and London, before veering up to Manchester and Leeds.

Stretching all the way to Aberdeen, the tour closes in Birmingham on April 29th.

Tickets are on sale from 9am this Friday (November 30th).

Catch Papa Roach at the following shows:

April

13 Southampton O2 Guildhall

14 Exeter Great Hall

15 Bristol O2 Academy

17 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

20 Manchester O2 Academy

21 Leeds O2 Academy

23 Newcastle O2 Academy

24 Edinburgh Usher Hall

25 Aberdeen Music Hall

27 Norwich UEA

28 Nottingham Rock City

29 Birmingham O2 Academy

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.