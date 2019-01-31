Pale Waves Join Muse Stadium Tour

Pale Waves are set to play support on the new Muse stadium tour.

The Manchester group work virtually non-stop, with 2018 bringing a huge slew of live dates alongside their debut album.

Aiming to make the coming 12 months their own, Pale Waves have just confirmed plans for three spectacular shows.

The band will support Muse on their upcoming stadium tour, with the dates opening at London Stadium on June 1st.

Hitting Bristol, the run ends at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 8th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Catch Pale Waves at the following shows:

June

1 London London Stadium

5 Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

8 Manchester Etihad Stadium

Photo Credit: Vic Lentaigne

