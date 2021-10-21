Pa Salieu Says "Authorities" Cancelled His Coventry Show

Pa Salieu says "authorities" have cancelled his upcoming Coventry show.

The rapper's new EP 'Afrikan Rebel' is out now, and he announced a short burst of shows around the country to celebrate.

Coventry - naturally - was top of his list, but it seems that this concert won't be allowed to go ahead.

In an update on socials, Pa Salieu blamed "authorities" for the show's cancellation, saying the news is "just too disappointing".

He wrote: “Sadly due to reasons beyond my control, the authorities have decided that I can’t play my Coventry show next month. This after already being cut out of certain City Of Culture activities this year is just too disappointing.”

“I feel like I’m being let down by the city I love,” he added. “Why do they fear us?”

It's a cruel blow, and feels reminiscent of the manner in which the Form 696 legacy is used to filter the live music landscape in London along racially aggravated lines.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout