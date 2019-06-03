Ozzy Osbourne Announces Re-Scheduled UK Shows

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed his re-scheduled UK tour.

The metal icon postponed a full European tour in the opening weeks of 2019 due to injury and ill health, memory explaining to fans: "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit."

Vowing to return, Ozzy has now confirmed his re-scheduled European tour, including a full UK run.

Opening in Nottingham on January 31st, the tour then hits Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, and London's O2 Arena.

Ending in Birmingham on February 14th, a reinvigorated Ozzy comments:

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Catch Ozzy Osbourne at the following shows:

January

31 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February

2 Dublin 3Arena

5 Manchester Manchester Arena

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena

10 London The 02

12 Glasgow SSE Hydro

14 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

