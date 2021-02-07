On Air Link With Das Kwame For Reggae Recipe LIVE!

On Air returns later this month with a Reggae Recipe LIVE! special.

Yep, the concert streaming curatorial team are combining with Das Kwame, bringing his Capital XTRA radio show Reggae Recipe to a global audience for the first time.

Fans can expect a stellar mixture of dancehall, afrobeats, and reggae, featuring all-time greats, newcomers, and more.

Stefflon Don has agreed to perform, and she tops an incredible bill that moves from Alicai Harley to Big Zeeks via Stylo G and all-round legend General Levy.

Filmed at London's Steel Yard venue, it's a terrific one-off that builds on some of the incredible experiences On Air curated in 2020.

Reggae Recipe LIVE! takes place on July 31st - grab your ticket HERE.

Photo Credit: Massi Giorgeschi

- - -