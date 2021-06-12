Olivia Rodrigo Announces Huge UK Shows For 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her 'Sour' tour to the UK next year.

The pop icon scored a smash hit first time out, with her debut album 'Sour' becoming a global success.

Next year she takes 'Sour' out on the road, with Olivia Rodrigo confirming a lengthy string of global shows.

Hitting Ireland for shows at Cork's Live At The Marquee and Dublin's Fairview Park, Olivia Rodrigo then moves to Glasgow (July 2nd), Manchester (July 3rd), and Birmingham (July 4th).

The UK dates culminate with two nights in London, taking place at Eventim Apollo on July 6th and 7th.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on December 10th.

Catch Olivia Rodrigo at the following shows:

June

29 Cork Live At The Marquee

30 Dublin Fairview Park

July

2 Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

3 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

4 Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

6 London Eventim Apollo

7 London Eventim Apollo

