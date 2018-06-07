The Strokes

No, The Strokes Aren't Playing A Secret London Show

It was a hoax by someone who previously worked at the venue...
Robin Murray
Well, that was an exciting few hours.

Late last night (July 7th) rumours mounted that The Strokes were set to play a secret London show today.

Fans were told to start queuing for tickets at Camden venue Dingwalls, with the New York indie kingpins using the name 'Venison' - mirroring a similar show in 2009.

Bedlam ensued, with fans hitting up the venue from 8am this morning. Dork magazine had someone on-site, and reported a lengthy queue:

Which is exactly what it turned out to be. The venue eventually deleted the original tweet, before saying:

So: was it a disgruntled ex-employee from Dingwalls? Or someone connected to booking? Whoever it was, the real victims were the fans who wound up queuing for a show that didn't exist...

