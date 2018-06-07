No, The Strokes Aren't Playing A Secret London Show

Well, that was an exciting few hours.

Late last night (July 7th) rumours mounted that The Strokes were set to play a secret London show today.

Fans were told to start queuing for tickets at Camden venue Dingwalls, with the New York indie kingpins using the name 'Venison' - mirroring a similar show in 2009.

Bedlam ensued, with fans hitting up the venue from 8am this morning. Dork magazine had someone on-site, and reported a lengthy queue:

Update from Our Man In A Venue Basement (OMIAVB): “There is a distinct rumour that this is a hoax now...” https://t.co/V9d2TPQKpe pic.twitter.com/Va8LAaalDS — Dork (@readdork) July 7, 2018

Which is exactly what it turned out to be. The venue eventually deleted the original tweet, before saying:

The Strokes are NOT playing Dingwalls tonight and this is just some joker who has put this out!!!

Sorry for any inconvenience but this was nothing to do with us! — Dingwalls (@DingwallsLive) July 7, 2018

Please note that Venison are also NOT playing tonight!!

Please just go home!! — Dingwalls (@DingwallsLive) July 7, 2018

We have only just been informed by the agent that this gig is now CANCELLED if you would like to contact jefflawpromo@gmail.com who booked the event they will be able to give you more information why the event has been cancelled. — Dingwalls (@DingwallsLive) July 7, 2018

So: was it a disgruntled ex-employee from Dingwalls? Or someone connected to booking? Whoever it was, the real victims were the fans who wound up queuing for a show that didn't exist...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.