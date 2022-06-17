Nile Rodgers, Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin Join Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert

A host of fresh names have been announced for the Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts.

The drummer tragically died earlier this year, sparking a wave of tributes that stretched around the globe.

Two memorial concerts have been pieced together, with his bandmates in Foo Fighters linking with the Hawkins Family.

Tickets for the London Wembley Stadium date on September 3rd are on sale now, with appearances scheduled from Liam Gallagher and many more.

New names on the bill include Chic icon Nile Rodgers, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Nirvana hero Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin and a special appearance by Chris Rock.

The Los Angeles KIA Forum show follows on September 27th.

More guests to follow.

The Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert takes place on September 3rd.

