Nick Cave's Stranger Than Kindness exhibition has been postponed.

The exhibition covers the Australian songwriter's entire career, and it was set to launch in Copenhagen later this month.

The Danish government has introduced a number of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including shutting down cultural institutions.

As a result, the opening of Stranger Than Kindness has been pushed back, with the new date set to be arranged in the coming weeks.

All tickets purchased for the opening will remain valid, while refunds are available from point of purchase if needed.

Here's the statement in full.

