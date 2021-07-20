Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Confirm UK Tour Dates

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have confirmed plans for a lengthy UK tour this year.
The pair combined on studio album 'CARNAGE', a stunning collection of songs that sits apart from anything either has released before.
Nick Cave has clearly been itching to get out and perform - he played a streamed solo show at London's Alexandra Palace last year - and these dates will be warmly welcomed.
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will take the stage, joined by musician Johnny Hostile, and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.
Tickets on sale this Friday (July 23rd) at 10am from nickcave.com.
Catch Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at the following shows:
September
2 Poole The Lighthouse
4 Croydon Fairfield Halls
5 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
7 Stoke Regent Theatre
8 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
10 Blackpool Opera House
12 Ipswich Regent Theatre
14 Oxford New Theatre
15 Bradford St George’s Hall
17 Manchester Bridgewater Hall
20 Edinburgh Playhouse
23 Sheffield City Hall
24 Gateshead Sage
27 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
29 Stockton Globe
October
1 Leicester De Montford Hall
2 Birmingham Symphony Hall
6 London Royal Albert Hall
7 London Royal Albert Hall
10 Brighton Dome
- - -