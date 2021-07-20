Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Confirm UK Tour Dates

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have confirmed plans for a lengthy UK tour this year.

The pair combined on studio album 'CARNAGE' , a stunning collection of songs that sits apart from anything either has released before.

Nick Cave has clearly been itching to get out and perform - he played a streamed solo show at London's Alexandra Palace last year - and these dates will be warmly welcomed.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will take the stage, joined by musician Johnny Hostile, and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Tickets on sale this Friday (July 23rd) at 10am from nickcave.com .

Catch Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at the following shows:

September

2 Poole The Lighthouse

4 Croydon Fairfield Halls

5 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

7 Stoke Regent Theatre

8 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

10 Blackpool Opera House

12 Ipswich Regent Theatre

14 Oxford New Theatre

15 Bradford St George’s Hall

17 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20 Edinburgh Playhouse

23 Sheffield City Hall

24 Gateshead Sage

27 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

29 Stockton Globe

October

1 Leicester De Montford Hall

2 Birmingham Symphony Hall

6 London Royal Albert Hall

7 London Royal Albert Hall

10 Brighton Dome

