Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Aurora To Headline Oya Festival 2022

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Aurora will headline Oya Festival next summer.

The Oslo festival returns after a pandemic-enforced break, and it looks to be back to full-strength already.

Headline sets can be expected from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and local lass Aurora, with the full bill boasting a string of international names.

Jarv... Is will perform, alongside Mercury winner Michael Kiwanuka, the mighty Bikini Kill, Suede, Pa Salieu, and beabadoobee.

The hotly tipped Yard Act make their way to Oya, while Princess Nokia, Bright Eyes, and Dagny will all perform.

Tickets are on sale now.

Oya Festival runs between August 9th - 13th.

