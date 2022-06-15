Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds To Play Lisbon's MEO Kalorama

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will play Lisbon's MEO Kalorama.

Portugal's newest festival, MEO Kalorama is situated in Lisbon's beautiful Bela Vista Park.

Arctic Monkeys will perform, alongside dance heroes The Chemical Brothers, electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, and disco diva Róisín Murphy.

Jessie Ware is set to play MEO Kalorama, joined by Bonobo, James Blake, and Disclosure.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are the latest additions, taking their titanic live show to Portugal.

Set to play MEO Kalorama, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will surely be a highlight of the Lisbon weekender.

MEO Kalorama runs between September 1st - 3rd.

MEO Kalorama
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
