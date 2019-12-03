New Study Shows Festivals Are An Expensive Business

A new study has shown that one third of fans will spend more than £500 when attending a festival this summer.

Tech company Second Screen build a series of apps, and recently collated the data from 2018's festival season.

It will come as no surprise to most of you to learn that festivals are an expensive business - more than a third of fans will spend in excess of £500.

Journeys of more than 200 miles are seemingly the norm, especially with many UK fans opting for festivals abroad.

Finally, tech is replacing the humble lanyard and programme option - 87% of those who attended a festival in 2018 downloaded a festival app.

But will that all change in 2019? Brexit is already causing British fans to trim back their budgets, with the ongoing financial concerns around the potential no deal causing trips abroad to fall.

It's set to be another long summer for festival goers...

