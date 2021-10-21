New Order To Live-Stream London O2 Arena Show

New Order are set to live-stream their London O2 Arena show.

The band will play the arena venue on November 6th, fresh from their return to the stage at Manchester's Heaton Park.

The reviews of the hometown show were practically exultant, and fans are waiting with baited breath for the London leg.

Thankfully, those who can't make it will be able to watch from home, with New Oder linking with Live Here Now for a live-stream.

New Order comment...

“We were so looking forward to seeing everyone on tour by now. It has been frustrating not being able to play live in person, but this is the next best thing. It feels right to bring everyone together around the world through whatever means possible. This is a special show for us and we want to share it with you all.”

The band's first London show since Alexandra Palace in 2018, the stream will be available for 72 hours.

