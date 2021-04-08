New Order Announce One Off Halifax Show

Robin Murray
Live
04 · 08 · 2021

New Order will play a one off Halifax show next month.

The Manchester legends will play a home town show in Heaton Park on September 10th, their first UK show in four years.

Two days ahead of this, New Order will play a one off warm up date in the beautiful Piece Hall in Halifax.

A stunning venue, the Factory legends will be joined by LoneLady and DJ Tin Tin at the concert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 6th) at 10am.

Can't wait until then? New Order released a live recording of their 2018 show at London's Alexandra Palace earlier this year.

New Order
