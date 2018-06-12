Neil Young Says Hyde Park Show Will Continue Without Sponsor

Neil Young has claimed that his joint Hyde Park show with Bob Dylan will continue without a sponsor.

The songwriter is set to play London next summer, uniting with Bob Dylan for the highlight of Barclaycard presents British Summertime.

The roll out particularly irked Neil Young, though, and he wrote a barbed website post claiming the announcement was "a massive fuck up".

Calling sponsors Barclaycard a "fossil fuel funding entity" the songwriter has now claimed that the show will continue without them.

Now in a new post Neil Young has claimed victory over the banking giant: "NYA is happy to announce that the Hyde park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor".

He wrote: "We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show!"

The BBC reached out to Barclaycard, but they declined to comment. A statement from BST is said to be incoming.

Neil Young and Bob Dylan will play London's Hyde Park on July 12th.

