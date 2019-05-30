Nas To Play Gods Of Rap Tour

Gods Of Rap will return to the UK this April.

The touring concept launched last year, with a series of spectacular shows featuring Public Enemy, De La Soul, and Wu-Tang Clan.

This year fans will be treated to something special, with legendary rap artist Nas heading up the bill.

The 'Illmatic' icon will be joined by DMX, with the seminal hip-hop group playing the UK for the first time in over 15 years.

The Lox will also be on the bill, while DJ Premier has arranged a very special Gang Starr salute.

In addition to this, all shows will be hosted by the legendary Just Blaze.

Dates are as follows:

April

23 Manchester Arena

24 London The O2

25 Birmingham Arena

Tickets go on general sale Friday (January 31st) at 10am.

