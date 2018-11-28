Nadine Shah Cancels UK Shows

Nadine Shah has been forced to cancel her upcoming UK tour.

The songwriter has enjoyed a stellar 2018, with her album 'Holiday Destination' continuing to win prizes, and no small degree of acclaim.

Aiming to end the year on a high, Nadine Shah confirmed plans for a full UK tour, including some huge headline dates.

Sadly, it wasn't to be. Postponing the Manchester date, the songwriter has now called off the tour in its entirety.

"I need to be home in the North East", she wrote, "to be with my family during this very difficult time we are facing".

Aiming to re-schedule as many of the shows as possible, we hope Nadine makes it back onstage very soon.

Read the full note below.

