Nadine Shah Announces London Barbican Show

Nadine Shah has confirmed plans for a special show at London's Barbican venue.

The songwriter's wonderful 'Kitchen Sink' album landed earlier this year, a thrilling fusion of outspoken lyricism and daring performances.

Sadly, Nadine was denied the chance to tour the album, with COVID shuttering venues across the land.

On March 30th she'll be able to perform 'Kitchen Sink' for the first time, playing London's historic Barbican.

The show will be socially distanced and live-streamed, with tickets on sale HERE.

Nadine Shah comments...

"My fourth album 'Kitchen Sink' is my proudest work to date. It’s only right that her first LIVE outing not be in any old shit hole!"

"I am delighted, jubilant, ecstatic to announce 'Kitchen Sink' will be played in her entirety at the magnificent Barbican Centre London March 2021. You’re all invited, consider this your 'save the date’."

