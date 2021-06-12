My Chemical Romance Announce UK Shows For May 2022

My Chemical Romance have added extra shows to their UK run.

The band's pandemic-delayed return is slated to kick off in 2022, with a previously announced slate of British shows.

In addition to their shows at the Eden Project and a three-night Milton Keynes Stadium run, My Chemical Romance have added further nationwide dates.

Catch the emo legends at Victoria Park in Warrington on May 28th, then Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on May 28th.

My Chemical Romance have also confirmed a Glasgow date, at the city's OVO Hydro on May 30th.

Tickets go on general sale from December 10th.

