Music Beyond Mainstream Presents Another Christmas - An Alternative Festive Experience

Music Beyond Mainstream have brought together some incredible musicians for new project Another Christmas.

The new film offers another take on the festive experience, with Another Christmas bringing together some truly special performances.

Commissioned by Music Beyond Mainstream, with co-commissioners Coventry City of Culture Trust and Barbican Centre and presented in Coventry by Coventry City of Culture Trust.

Creative Director Laura Ducceschi, alongside Music Beyond Mainstream, worked on the film, with film maker Samona Olanipekun helping to forge the project.

Performances in the film include left-field artist ESKA, Erased Tapes songwriter and composter Douglas Dare, Duke Garwood, and Camille O'Sullivan.

“This is sort of billed as a non-Christmassy Christmas but actually it's even more Christmassy as a result by trying to focus on the reality of it,” says ESKA. “Not everyone's sleeping in heavenly peace right now but we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and we wish heavenly peace on people whatever they're going through.”

Creative Director Laura Ducceschi concurs with this message: “This is about connection. We always wanted to finish it with a sense of a hug. This is about ‘the other’ but we are all the other.”

Complete with further musical input from Feargal Murray and Oliver Coates, Another Christmas looks to be an essential watch.

Airing at 8pm via the Music Beyond Mainstream YouTube channel , Another Christmas looks to be an essential watch.

Check out the trailer for Another Christmas below.

- - -