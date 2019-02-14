Muse Announce London, Birmingham Shows

Muse will play huge London and Birmingham shows this September.

The band have just completed a sold out stadium tour, including spectacular shows in London Stadium, Bristol’s Ashton Gate and the Etihad in Manchester.

Looking ahead, Muse will play a trio of live shows in September, including two nights at London's O2 Arena.

Hitting Birmingham on September 17th, tickets go on sale from 9am this Friday (June 14th).

Catch Muse at the following shows:

September

14 London O2 Arena

15 London O2 Arena

17 Birmingham Arena

