Mumford & Sons Announce Enormous Arena Tour

Mumford & Sons have launched plans for an enormous arena tour.

The band's new album 'Delta' will be released on November 16th, with lead single 'Guiding Light' already online.

Alongside this Mumford & Sons have confirmed a colossal arena tour, stretching across North America and Europe.

UK shows open in Belfast on November 18th, before hopping across to Glasgow and stretching down to Manchester, Birmingham, and Sheffield.

Hitting London's O2 Arena on November 29th, tickets for the shows go on sale from 9am on October 12th.

Catch Mumford & Sons at the following shows:

November

16 Dublin 3 Arena

18 Belfast SSE Arena

20 Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 Manchester Manchester Arena

23 Birmingham Genting Arena

24 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

25 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

29 London O2 Arena

December

1 Leeds First Direct Arena

2 Liverpool Echo Arena