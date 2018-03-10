Mumford & Sons Announce Enormous Arena Tour

Mumford & Sons have launched plans for an enormous arena tour.
The band's new album 'Delta' will be released on November 16th, with lead single 'Guiding Light' already online.
Alongside this Mumford & Sons have confirmed a colossal arena tour, stretching across North America and Europe.
UK shows open in Belfast on November 18th, before hopping across to Glasgow and stretching down to Manchester, Birmingham, and Sheffield.
Hitting London's O2 Arena on November 29th, tickets for the shows go on sale from 9am on October 12th.
Catch Mumford & Sons at the following shows:
November
16 Dublin 3 Arena
18 Belfast SSE Arena
20 Glasgow SSE Hydro
21 Manchester Manchester Arena
23 Birmingham Genting Arena
24 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena
25 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
29 London O2 Arena
December
1 Leeds First Direct Arena
2 Liverpool Echo Arena