Motor City Drum Ensemble, Gilles Peterson For London's GALA Festival

Motor City Drum Ensemble, Gilles Peterson and many more have been confirmed for GALA Festival.

The South London event occupies Peckham Rye Park, running across the second May Bank Holiday weekend.

The expanded line up contains some absolute jewels, such as standouts Gilles Peterson, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Nightmares on Wax, and Move D.

Horse Meat Disco return for their annual residency, joined by Luke Solomon b2b Gideön and Prosumer.

Elsewhere, Rhythm Section's Bradley Zero takes charge of the Open Dome, selecting sets from Kornél Kovács, Awesome Tapes from Africa, Dele Sosimi, and many more.

With a lot more surprises to come, GALA Festival looks to be essential.

Tickets are on sale now.

GALA Festival runs between May 23rd and 24th.

