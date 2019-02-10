Moses Boyd Announces One Off Show At London's fabric

Moses Boyd has outlined plans for a one off London show later this month.

The drummer, composer, and radio personality is one of the foremost voices driving the UK's newgen jazz community forwards, an endlessly positive creative force.

Currently completely working on a full length album project, Moses Boyd has broken cover to confirm plans for a one off show.

Hitting London's iconic fabric nightclub for a full live performance, the show on October 30th is set to be really special.

Pre-sale tickets are on Dice right now, with the general sale opening at 10am on Friday (October 4th).

Plus, Moses has also launched a Whatsapp hotline to keep fans connected - join HERE.

Catch Moses Boyd at London's fabric venue on October 30th. Photo Credit: Liz Johnson Artur

