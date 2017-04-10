Morrissey Cancels Upcoming UK Shows

Morrissey has cancelled his upcoming tour of the UK and Europe.

The singer had been due to spend summer on the road, arranging a flurry of British shows including a Manchester date.

These shows have now been cancelled, with the official statement citing "logistical circumstances beyond our control".

The statement confirms that refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and that Morrissey's tour of South and Central America in November will go ahead as planned.

