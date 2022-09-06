Morrissey Announces September, October UK Tour

Morrissey will return to the UK in September and October for a full run of headline shows.

The divisive indie legend is currently working on his 14th solo album, with 'Bonfire Of Teenagers' expected sometime soon.

Due to air the material at his Las Vegas residency in July, Morrissey recently commenting: “The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”

Now Morrissey has confirmed a run of UK shows, his first headline dates in the country since 2020.

In a note, he laid out his plans, with dates expected in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and more - full details incoming.

The statement also comments: "No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts - everyone is welcome."