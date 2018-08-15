More Revellers Are Heading Abroad For Their Festival Fix Than Ever Before

A new study reveals that more music fans than ever before are heading abroad for their festival fix.

Online portal Festicket boast more than 2.5 million users per year, and gather data on purchasing habits.

This summer looks to be pretty intriguing, with Festicket revealing a 29% increase in British fans travelling abroad for their festival kicks.

According to Festicket Hungary is this year's hottest foreign destination, with a 775% increase in bookings on last summer.

Festival crowds are getting younger than ever, too: 50% are 21-30 years old, with 27% between 21 and 25.

Zack Sabban, CEO and co-founder at Festicket, comments: "We're thrilled to see our customers become more adventurous: they are clearly happy to bounce across the continent to see their favourite artists live. Sziget Festival in Budapest is now one of our biggest sellers, which may be why Hungary saw such a massive boost in bookings this year."

"It's also interesting that globally festival bookers are choosing a variety of different accommodation options, rather than just the traditional tent. It shows how the industry is now catering to a real variety of different travellers, including those who are keen to share their experience on social media and may prefer to capture a more pristine look over a muddy tent."

Catch Festicket online HERE.

