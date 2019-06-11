More Names Confirmed For London's LOUD WOMEN Fest 5

London event LOUD WOMEN Fest 5 has confirmed a host of new names.

The all-day festival was set up as a riposte to ingrained music industry attitudes, aiming to platform fresh talent from female-identifying artists.

LOUD WOMEN Fest 5 takes place on March 20th next year, occupying London's 229 venue.

New additions to the all-dat event include Pink Lemonade, Honey Joy, Bugeye, ARXX, Breakup Haircut, and The Empty Page.

Fans can expect a headline set from Bang Bang Romeo, whose debut album 'A Heartbreaker's Guide To The Galaxy' received widespread plaudits.

Tickets are on sale now. Watch a teaser below.

