More Names Confirmed For Field Day 2019

Field Day is only a mere two and a half weeks away and the excitement is reaching incredible levels.

With headliners Skepta and Jorja Smith ready to cause an uproar in new location, The Drumsheds in North London, this year’s Field Day is set to be one to truly remember.

Coincidentally, World Gin Day falls on the second day of Field Day. But worry not, as Bulldog Gin will be hosting a stage for you to enjoy World Gin Day to its entirety. Curated by Bugged Out with a line up of the best DJ’s, Bulldog Gin’s debut will consist of celebrating the day to the fullest.

With a blend of 12 botanicals, the modern and premium gin has a smooth and distinctive taste. A signature serve of gin and tonic with blackberries, this beverage establishes itself as endearing day or night. Being the go to place with a surprise experience also taking place, the gin most associated with music is gearing up to be one of the biggest highlights of the weekend.

With drinks available all weekends across all the bars, Bulldog Gin wants to ensure that no one misses out on the festivities and that everyone’s thirst is truly quenched.

Tickets are on sale now.

Field Day runs between June 7th - 9th.

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

