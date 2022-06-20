More Names Added To EFG London Jazz Festival 2022

A host of names have been added to the line up of EFG London Jazz Festival.

The festival returns to its 30th birthday, with 100s of acts spread out at venues across the city.

The highlights are almost too many to mention, with EFG London Jazz Festival organisers announcing countless names.

Iconic double bassist Ron Carter hits Cadogan Hall on November 13th, while other new names include Dianne Reeves, Makaya McCraven, and Abdullah Ibrahim.

Emma-Jean Thackray is set to play Village Underground on November 20th, a one-off jazz meets rave special that sees her interpret a host of dance classics.

One show definitely worth mentioning is the special CHICAGOxLONDON takeover at the Barbican, which explores the trans-Atlantic links between those two sites of parallel jazz innovation.

Tickets are on sale now. EFG London Jazz Festival runs between November 11th - 20th.

