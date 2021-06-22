Mogwai Announce Alexandra Palace Show For 2022

Mogwai will play London's Alexandra Palace on February 25th.

The Scottish band hit No. 1 in the charts with their album 'As The Love Continues' on its release earlier this year, an incredible feat.

Set to play Primavera Sound next summer, the post-rock band will also perform at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on November 7th.

Looking ahead, Mogwai have just laid out plans for a huge London show, hitting Alexandra Palace on February 25th.

Famously called The People's Palace in the Victorian Era, it remains one of the city's most sought after and atmospheric venues.

Pre-sale tickets are open to Mogwai mailing list subscribers from June 23rd, with venue pre-sale opening on June 24th at 9am; general sale opens this Friday (June 25th) at 9am.

Photo Credit: Antony Crook

- - -