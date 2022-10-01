Miles Kane Re-Schedules UK Tour For May 2022

Miles Kane has re-scheduled his UK tour for May 2022.

The songwriter was due to hit the road this month, but with omicron cases spreading across the country he has decided to shift the dates.

Set to open in Brighton's Concorde 2 venue on May 11th, the tour now winds its way around the UK in Spring.

Spread across May, Miles Kane will play a lengthy nationwide tour, culminating in a London Roundhouse date on May 31st.

In a note, he writes:

“Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we’ve made the decision to postpone my UK Tour this January/February. For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I’ll be back on the road in May and I can’t wait to see you all. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.”

Catch Miles Kane at the following shows:

May

11 Brighton Concorde 2

12 Southampton Engine Rooms

13 Nottingham Rock City

14 Liverpool O2 Academy

16 Bristol O2 Academy

17 Northampton Roadmender

19 Newcastle University

20 Glasgow O2 Academy

21 Warrington Parr Hall

23 Cardiff Tramshed

24 Birmingham O2 Institute

25 Manchester Albert Hall

27 Sheffield Leadmill

28 Norwich Waterfront

29 Leeds O2 Academy

31 London Roundhouse

