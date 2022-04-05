Michael Eavis Granted The Freedom Of Glastonbury

Michael Eavis has been awarded the freedom of Glastonbury during a short ceremony.

The farmer and music fan founded the famous Glastonbury festival in the early 70s, and it has grown to become one of Europe's key live music events.

A truly remarkable experience, Glastonbury returns this summer, with Michael Eavis now receiving a special award.

Eavis was made a Freeman of Glastonbury during a ceremony last night - May 3rd - at Glastonbury Town Hall, following confirmation earlier this year.

Glastonbury mayor Cllr. Cousins commented: “I can think of no one more fitting of receiving this honour. This is an opportunity to acknowledge that, as founder of the Glastonbury Festival, Michael has helped to promote Glastonbury for over 50 years – both nationally and internationally – a true life-time’s work.”

The Glastonbury site notes “in the past, a Freeman held various privileges, but these days the award is mostly symbolic...”

“However, according to tradition, as a Freeman of Glastonbury Michael has now been conferred the right to run his sheep through the centre of the town.”