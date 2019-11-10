Metronomy For London's Wide Awake Festival

London's Wide Awake Festival is set to welcome a performance from Metronomy.

The festival takes place in South London's Brockwell Park this summer, and it's line up is pretty damn diverse.

Joe Mount will lead Metronomy out onstage for a career spanning performance, with other new additions including post-punk wrecking crew Squid.

Irish band The Murder Capital will hit Wide Awake, with Charlotte Adigery also set to perform.

Black Country, New Road will hit the London event, with other names on the bill ranging from A Certain Ratio to Marie Davidson via Manfredas b2b Ivan Smagghe.

Tickets are on sale now.

Wide Awake Festival takes place on June 5th.

