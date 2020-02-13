Metronomy, Courtney Barnett For Iceland Airwaves 2020

Metronomy and Courtney Barnett will play this year's Iceland Airwaves.

The Icelandic event is a real hub for new music, matching the country's thriving music scene against an international line up.

Returning in 2020, the Reykjavik festival has unveiled its first names, including Metronomy's first Icelandic trip since 2020.

Courtney Barnett will play a rare solo show, with the bill also including Black Pumas, Squid, and Dry Cleaning.

The Murder Capital are set to travel to Reykjavik, with a raft of other names to be announced shortly.

Here's the latest details...

Icelandic:

ADHD, Andavald, Andy Svarthol, Benni Hemm Hemm, BSÍ, Daughters of Reykjavik, dj. flugvélog geimskip, GRÓA gugusar, Halldór Eldjárn, Júníus Meyvant, Kiriyama Family, K.óla, Krummi, MSEA, Myrkvi, Omotrack, Oyama, Pale Moon, Sólveig Matthildur, S.hel, Sin Fang, Sinmara

International:

Black Pumas (US), CHLOBOCOP (UK), Courtney Barnett (solo) (AU), Dorian Electra (US), Dry Cleaning (UK), Erika De Casier (DK), Lynks Afrikka (UK), Metronomy (UK), Squid (UK), Tami T (SE), The Murder Capital (IE)

Iceland Airwaves runs between November 4th - 7th.

The first announcement of 2020



Old favorites, fresh faces, dreamy futurepop to postpunk revival, gender-fuck drag to local DIY indie.



More info at https://t.co/w1eyKPrqBl Buy tickets https://t.co/cUhkJ5HjUE pic.twitter.com/Gu1iNMD7Az — Iceland Airwaves (@icelandairwaves) February 13, 2020

