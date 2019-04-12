Melanie C, Aurora Join Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas) Virtual Party

Melanie C and Aurora are amongst the latest additions to the line up of Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas).

The event takes place this weekend - June 18th - 20th - an ambitious virtual party that essentially takes the music festival online.

An inclusive experience, the line up is incredibly broad, and will move from live sets and DJ sessions through to cook-alongs.

New additions include national treasure Melanie C, alongside Scandi songwriter Aurora, Kelis, and the vastly successful pop combo Bastille.

It's all for a fantastic cause - so please do tune in! Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas) runs between June 18th to 20th.

