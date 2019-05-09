McFly Announce One Off London O2 Arena Show

McFly are set to reform for a one off show later this year.

The band's previous studio album 'Above The Noise' landed a decade ago, while their hiatus was confirmed in 2016.

A flurry of solo projects followed, but the decision to overhaul their social media accounts last night - September 9th - sent fans into a tizzy.

What could it mean? Could a tour be in the works? Or even an album?

Hosting an Instagram Live session, McFly revealed the truth: a one off show at London's O2 Arena on November 20th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 13th) - full details below.

