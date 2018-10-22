Mastodon Announce UK, Ireland Shows

Mastodon are set to play a lengthy series of UK and Ireland shows in January.

The metal giants are a colossal live act, with their conceptual songwriting finding renewed physical impact onstage.

Returning to Europe, Mastodon have announced plans for a full UK tour, alongside an Irish date.

Opening in Belfast on January 14th, the metal group hit Dublin on January 15th, before racing across to Southampton.

Hitting Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, and Birmingham, Mastodon will play Brixton Academy on January 25th.

Ending in Bristol, tickets for the tour go on sale from 10am this Friday (October 26th).

Catch Mastodon at the following shows:

January

14 Belfast Ulster Hall

15 Dublin Olympia

17 Southampton Guildhall

18 Newcastle O2 Academy Newcastle

19 Glasgow Academy

21 Leeds O2 Academy

22 Birmingham O2 Academy

24 Norwich UEA

25 London O2 Academy Brixton

26 Bristol O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest Mastodon shows click HERE.

