Massive Attack Announce 21st Anniversary 'Mezzanine' Shows

Massive Attack are set to bring their classic album 'Mezzanine' to life on a series of tour dates next year.

The band will toast the 20th anniversary of the record with a lavish re-issue, landing next month.

Alongside this, 'Mezzanine' will be celebrated with some 21st anniversary tour dates in 2019, featuring "a totally new audio / visual production".

The stage set up will be designed by Robert del Naja, while Elizabeth Fraser will appear onstage with Massive Attack.

Robert Del Naja added: “It’s going to be a one off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip...”

Massive Attack have confirmed the following shows:

January

28 Glasgow SSE Hydro

29 Manchester Arena

February

22 London O2 Arena

24 Dublin 3Arena

March

1 Bristol Steel Yard

For tickets to the latest Massive Attack shows click HERE.

