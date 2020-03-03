Mark Kozelek's Tour Pulled Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Mark Kozelek's UK tour has been pulled following a series of sexual assault allegations.

The songwriter was due to play a number of UK dates in two separate stretches, moving across November 2020 and February 2021.

However the Sun Kil Moon artist has been at the centre of a number of sexual assault claims, made by three separate women.

Pitchfork documented the claims in full last week, which included an allegation of non-consensual sex.

Now the Guardian notes that the upcoming shows seem to have disappeared, with promoters TEG MJR declining to comment further on the cancellation.

To date, Mark Kozelek has yet to comment on the allegations; Pitchfork claim the songwriter hasn't responded to more than a dozen requests, spread across several months.

Find the Pitchfork investigation HERE.

