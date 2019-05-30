Marika Hackman To Play Special Stand Up To Cancer Show

Marika Hackman will play a special set at this year's Stand Up To Cancer show.

The annual event is the perfect way to kick off the year, with all proceeds going to the charity's hugely important work.

White Lies will headline, while other confirmed performers for 2020 include Maisie Peters, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Aaron Smith and Kitt Philippa.

Marika Hackman is set to perform at the event, a special acoustic performance that will include material from across her catalogue.

The superb songwriter will entertain the crowd at London's Union Chapel on February 11th, with tickets on sale now.

In other news Vick Hope will be joining the night as compere, with the TV personality fresh from her involvement with The X Factor: Celebrity, presenting the Xtra Bites series.

Stand Up To Cancer returns to London's Union Chapel on February 11th.

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.