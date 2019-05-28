Marika Hackman, Tirzah For Field Day 2019

Marika Hackman and Tirzah are amongst the latest additions to the Field Day 2019 line up.

Doc Marten's will set up DM’s Boot Room on site, bringing together a host of new talent at the North London festival.

Field Day is set to welcome returning songwriter Marika Hackman, whose incredible new single 'i'm not where you are' is still causing waves.

DM's Boot Room welcome both Keyah/Blu and Denzel Himself on Friday, with the weekend line up also featuring Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn, Emma-Jean Thackray, and Rachel Chinouriri.

Flohio is one of the most naturally gifted MCs in the country, and #FloFloSeason is set to descend upon Field Day with a mighty set at the festival.

Grime don Yizzy is also set to hold the line, with DM's Boot Room turning out a typically eclectic line up.

Tickets are on sale now.

Field Day runs between June 7th - 8th.

