Maribou State, Honey Dijon Join Snowbombing 2022 Line Up

Maribou State and Honey Dijon are amongst the new names for Snowbombing 2022.

The Mayrhofen event kick-started a festival revolution, taking music fans on to the slopes.

Returning in 2022, the April 4th - 9th bash has already secured stellar performances from the likes of mighty electronic duo Bicep.

Next year's street party will be hosted by Glitterbox, who have invited alongside key club culture figure Honey Dijon.

Folamour and Glitterbox resident Melvo Baptiste will also join in the fun, while new additions include a DJ set from Maribou State, TSHA, Sherelle, Logic1000 and more.

Tickets are on sale now

Snowbombing 2022 runs between April 4th - 9th.

