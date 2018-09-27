Marcel Dettmann, DJ Stingray Help Launch Carbonate - Coke Club Collective

Carbonate - Coke Club Collective - is set to launch in Berlin with a special event late this evening (September 27th).

The project runs in conjunction with Boiler Room, and it aims to shine a light on some of the best clubs in Germany.

Focusing on eight venues around the country, Carbonate - Coke Club Collective - dips into Germany's innate sense of club culture, aiming to bypass the ordinary and locate the extraordinary.

Carbonate hits Berlin tonight (September 27th) for a very special event headed up by the one and only Marcel Dettmann.

Detroit techno royalty DJ Stingray is also on the line up, with fans due to be entertained by Tereza, UK funky dons Crazy Cousinz, and bashment bulldozer Big Tobz.

Rising German talent will also be platformed at Carbonate, with the opening night set to welcome a set from R&B prodigy Ace Tee.

For more information on the Carbonate project click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.