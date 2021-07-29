Manic Street Preachers To Play Free Cardiff Show

Manic Street Preachers will play a free Cardiff show on August 12th.

The band's new album 'The Ultra Vivid Lament' is incoming, a broad, confident, widescreen record that touches upon our current dystopia.

Set to play two shows for key workers later this year, the Welsh group have now confirmed a special one off concert in Cardiff.

The show takes place at St David's Hall in the Welsh city, with Manic Street Preachers to perform in front of fans for Radio 2 Live.

James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers said: “We are really excited to be playing St David’s Hall in Cardiff on August 12th for Radio 2 Live. I’ve seen bands and artists including The Waterboys, Echo and the Bunnymen, John Grant and Gary Numan perform on stage there, and myself and Nicky Wire busked outside of it in the mid 80s. Hopefully we can add to the musical memories we have experienced there.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, added: “New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of our very special radio station around the UK. Manic Street Preachers delivered an incredible performance for Radio 2 Live at Hyde Park in 2018, so we’re thrilled to be bringing them to Cardiff to perform an intimate set for their fans in Wales. Listeners and viewers can watch these exclusive performances from the Manic Street Preachers, Texas and Steps on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer in September.”

So, how do you get tickets? Simply enter a ballot following registration HERE - it's open until 8am on July 30th.

- - -