Manic Street Preachers Push Back NHS Shows

Manic Street Preachers have pushed back their special NHS shows.

The Welsh band confirmed two nights at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, allowing NHS workers to gain free entry.

Sadly, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions the group have been forced to push the shows back - they'll still happen, but a little further down the line.

Now slated for July 16th and 17th, 2021, all tickets remain valid for the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena shows.

Manic Street Preachers comment:

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work. We tried our hardest to make these shows happen in December but due to the current situation have had to move them to 2021.”

Frontman James Dean Bradfield released an excellent solo album earlier this year, and spoke to Clash about his desperation to get back out onstage.

He said: "I just know that if I ever get a chance to step out in front of an audience once more, it’s going to be the most beautiful, no subtext moment. We won’t be building a show, we’ll be fucking coming in hard and heavy. Song No. 1 – let’s fucking go! It’ll be five of the biggest songs ever played all in a row."

"Let’s see if you fuckers can remember how to dance, let’s see if we can remember how to play, let’s fucking go for it! It’ll be an explosion. It’ll be nothing except for the intent of sweat and release."

Find the full interview HERE.

Manic Street Preachers will play Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on July 16th and 17th.

