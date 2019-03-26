Mala, DJ Storm, Dillinja For Hospitality In The Park

Mala, DJ Storm, Dillinja and more have been added to this summer's Hospitality In The Park.

The one-day drum 'n' bass event returns later in the year, with Outlook Festival, Dubplate Style, Med School and Main Squeeze hosting arenas across the site.

The line up is already shaping into a real highlight, with Hospitality In The Park naming a series of fresh artists.

Dubstep pioneer Mala will hit the park, while drum 'n' bass innovators such as Dillinja and the legendary DJ Storm will hit the event.

Flava D will play Hospitality In The Park, while the likes of Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, DJ Marky and London Elektricity.

Tickets are on sale now.

Hospitality In The Park takes place on September 21st.

