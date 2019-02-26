Madonna Cancels First Night Of London Palladium Run

Madonna has cancelled the first night of her London Palladium run following "doctor's orders".

The pop icon is currently taking her 'Madame X' show to Europe, but health issues have disrupted her plans.

Following cancellations in Lisbon the singer had hoped to kickstart the tour in London, with a lengthy run at the Palladium.

Sadly the opening night has been cancelled, with the show on Monday (January 27th) being postponed.

In a statement Madonna cited "doctor's orders" and planned to "rest for a few days".

She writes: "I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday 27 January in London. Under doctors' guidance I have been told to rest for a few days."

"As you all know I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first."

"The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot."

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.